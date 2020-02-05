FORECAST: Multiple rounds of rain and snow through the weekend

- THIS MORNING: Isolated slick spots in southern Indiana
- FLOOD WATCH: Green, Taylor, Adair, Marion Counties (KY) until 7 AM Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Freezing drizzle remains a concern for southern Indiana early this morning.
The late morning and early afternoon feature drier but cloudy conditions as highs range from the 30s in southern Indiana to 50s in southern Kentucky.
Showers return this afternoon. Rain chances ramp up this evening. While most will see just rain through this time, a wintry mix cannot be ruled out at times in southern Indiana.
Expect lows in the 30s by Thursday morning. Most areas will see rain early on Thursday before we gradually transition to a wintry mix or snow showers by the evening. Highs will be in the 40s tomorrow.
Flurries and snow showers are possible Thursday night into Friday with lows in the 20s. We’ll need to watch this for the Friday morning commute.
Accumulating snow is possible on Friday with another chance of snow and rain showers on Saturday.
