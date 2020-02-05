Four injured in head-on crash with semi

BLOOMFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - Two adults and two children were injured in head on collision with a semi.
The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and EMS were called to a crash in the 700 block of Taylorsville road in Bloomfield on Tuesday around noon.
They found someone driving a 1997 Dodge Ram Wagon lost control of their vehicle taking a curve. A semi attempted to swerve off the road to avoid the vehicle, but they collided head-on.
The 36-year-old driver of the Dodge Ram and a 28-year-old Passenger along with two children ages five and seven were in the Dodge Ram.
Nelson County EMS took the four to the hospital for their injuries.
The 36-year-old had injuries to his upper and lower torso. The 28-year-old suffered injuries to their upper torso. One of the children had facial injuries and the other was just taken for observation. The semi driver was not injured.
