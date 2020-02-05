‘I would never hurt Vince Tyra’: Former UofL Ladybirds coach speaks out on gun firing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former University of Louisville Women’s Dance Coach Todd Sharp wants to set the record straight with WAVE 3 News after his gun went off in a downtown hotel and he was banned from campus.
Sharp says he was shocked after we reported Monday night the University of Louisville had emailed a notice to staff banning the fired dance coach from university events, upping security and asking anyone to call 911 if he’s seen on campus.
Wednesday, UofL Athletic Director Vince Tyra released a statement to WAVE 3 News regarding the email. It read: “We’ve made prudent decisions about the safety of fans and employees as anyone would do when something of that nature occurs.”
This is Sharp’s side of the story.
“EMS responded very quickly and I was losing a lot of blood,” Sharp remembered after his gun fired, putting a bullet through his leg hitting his calf and into his ankle.
Sharp recalled Friday, January 24 as a night he won’t forget, but the former embattled National Championship UofL Dance Coach and reality TV star said he had no idea how big it would become to everyone else.
“I sincerely forgot that it was in my pocket, it’s a handgun,” Sharp said. He tells us he had been carrying a loaded gun ever since his home was broken into a few weeks ago.
“I didn’t go to the police with that (the burglary) because I knew what would happen, it would be like this, everything with me is sensationalized,” Sharp said.
He said he took an Uber to the Marriott Downtown to meet friends for a drink around 9:00 p.m.
“I remember thinking as I’m reaching for my phone, I thought, ‘what is that?’ I looked as I could see the edge of the gun sticking out of my pocket," Sharp said.
He said as he tried to put it in his bag, it fired.
“It was deafening,” Sharp told us, “I’ve never fired that gun ever and certainly not inside a building. It was deafening.”
He said of the witnesses trying to help him, “They are like, ‘No, you’re bleeding,’ and I looked down and was standing in a pool of blood.”
Sharp suffered a wound to his leg, and was released from the hospital the next day. He said he never knew UofL’s baseball Leadoff Dinner was going on the same night at the hotel until Metro detectives showed up at his house days later.
PREVIOUS STORIES:
“And they said, ‘How much do you hate (UofL Athletic Director) Vince Tyra?’” Sharp recalled, “And I said, ‘I do not respect him and I do not care for him, but I don’t hate him, why?’”
He asked, “What does this have to do with anything?”
Sharp said detectives seemed satisfied he didn’t know anything.
“Connie, I would take a polygraph then, they did not have me take one. I would take one today, tomorrow,” Sharp continued, “I do not like Vince Tyra, I cannot believe how he has handled this situation with me and other coaches, but I would never ever hurt him, I would never hurt myself or anyone else and I love my kids too much for that. I love UofL, it’s been a heartbreak for me, you know, outside of children and grandchildren, everything I loved that made me was taken from me.”
Sharp said he never got a meeting with Athletic Director Vince Tyra after being fired.
There’s an ongoing investigation after an audit showed about $40 thousand missing. Sharp claims one disgruntled dance mom is to blame. He has not been criminally charged. UofL had no comment.
