JCPS employee cut during altercation with student

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools employee is being treated after a student pulled out a knife and cut him.
The assault happened around 1:35 p.m. at Western High School, located at 2501 Rockford Lane in Shively.
According to Lt. Col. Josh Myers, assistant chief of the Shively Police Department, the employee, an school security monitor, was dealing with a student when the student made a threat to stab the employee and produced the knife.
Myers said the student, a teenage male, is in custody and has been charged with assault 2nd degree.
The wound to the employee is described as minor. Myers said the employee will likely by treated at the scene.
A JCPS spokeswoman said the student will be disciplined according to the policies and procedures of the school district.
