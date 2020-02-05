1 killed, 1 hurt in Washington Co., Ky. crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A multiple vehicle crash on KY 55 in Washington County resulted in the death of one of the drivers involved.
Kentucky State Police say the crash happened three miles south of Springfield around 12:30 p.m. February 4. According to investigators, the driver of a Chevy Trailblazer lost control of his vehicle and sideswiped a Chevy Malibu going the other way before hitting a Chevy Cruze head on.
The driver of the Cruze, Scott Patten, 32, of Springfield, was pronounced dead at the scene. State police say Patten was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Trailblazer was being treated at UK Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Malibu was not injured.
Why the driver of the Trailblazer lost control of the vehicle has not been released.
