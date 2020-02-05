Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-THE LATEST
The Latest: Iowa Democrats release additional caucus results
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Democratic Party has released additional results from Monday night’s presidential caucuses. After a daylong delay, the party has now made public 71% of results from all 99 Iowa counties. The new numbers released late Tuesday do not change the state of play for the candidates. Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg holds a slight lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar trail behind. It is too early for The Associated Press to declare a winner.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-PROSECUTOR AUTHORITY
Senator drops push to force Indiana marijuana prosecutions
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Republican state senator has dropped a proposal attacking what he called “social justice prosecution” by empowering Indiana’s attorney general to appoint special prosecutors to take over criminal cases that local authorities decide they won’t pursue. The proposal followed the Indianapolis prosecutor's new policy of not pressing charges for possessing small amounts of marijuana as Republicans who control the Statehouse remain firm against marijuana legalization as has happened in Michigan and Illinois. The Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council argued the proposal sponsored by Indianapolis Sen. Mike Young wrongly usurped the discretion that county prosecutors must have about how to use their staff and budgets on which cases to pursue.
PLUMBING PLANT CLOSURE
NE Indiana plumbing and building materials plant to close
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A plumbing and building materials manufacturer is closing its Fort Wayne plant, costing 116 northeastern Indiana workers their jobs. Davison, Michigan-based Genova Products Inc. says it will cease operations on or before Feb. 10 at the plant. The Journal Gazette reports that a required notice sent last week by Genova Products says that it had faced “various economic challenges” over the past several months and that the company's lender called its loan and denied additional funding. Genova produces vinyl plumbing and other products, including gutters, fencing, railing and deck flooring.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-TEACHER GUN TRAINING
Teacher gun training program clears Indiana Senate
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana teachers who carry guns in schools would need to undergo annual training under a proposal advancing in the state Legislature. The state Senate voted 42-7 Tuesday in favor of the bill that specifies a 40-hour training program for teachers volunteering to be armed, followed by 16 hours of additional training each year. Republican Sen. Chris Garten of Charlestown urged support for the proposal because teachers can be armed with permission of their school districts but the state doesn’t have any training requirements. The proposal specifies that the training program must include 20 hours of scenario-based training and six hours of marksmanship.
FIVE KILLED-VIDEO CONFESSION
Man seeks to have conviction overturned with new testimony
GARY, Ind. (AP) — A Gary man testified that a now-dead man gave him a video recording of his confession to killing five people in 2000, a crime for which another man is imprisoned. Cleveland C. Bynum was convicted of murder in 2001 for the shooting deaths of Angela Wallace, Suzanne Wallace, Sheila R. Bartee, Anthony Jeffers and Elizabeth Daily-Ayers. Bynum's attorney filed for post-conviction relief in 2016 for Bynum, who maintains his innocence. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that a magistrate on Monday heard Roger Shannon testify that Gerald Mathews gave him with a cellphone that contained a video recording of Mathews confessing to killing the five people.
INDIANA LEGISLATOR ARRESTED
Indiana lawmaker facing felony charge drops reelection bid
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A state legislator from Indianapolis facing charges of threatening police officers who stopped him on suspicion of drunken driving is dropping his reelection bid. Democratic Rep. Dan Forestal said in a statement Tuesday the decision was one of the hardest in his lift but that he needed to focus on his mental health rather than continue in the legislative seat he first won in 2012. Forestal was arrested in August after police were called about a man claiming he was a police officer.
GRANDPARENTS STABBED-ARREST
Indiana man charged in stabbing attack on his grandparents
DYER, Ind. (AP) — The grandmother of a northwestern Indiana man charged in a knife attack on her and her husband said it was like a “horror movie” when their grandson allegedly grabbed a butcher knife and began stabbing them. Twenty-two-year-old Nicholas Powers faces two counts each of attempted murder and battery in the Jan. 28 attack near the town of Dyer. Police said Powers was intoxicated and angry with his grandfather for threatening to kick him out of the home the trio shared for smoking marijuana when he allegedly first began stabbing his grandmother. She told police the attack “was something out of a horror movie.”
BOAT PLANT CLOSING
Boat company closing Iowa plant; work going to Indiana plant
FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — A pontoon boat company plans to close its Iowa plant and move production to an Indiana location. The Messenger reports that about 45 employees will lose their jobs at the Misty Harbor plant in Fort Dodge. Misty Harbor President Jeff Miller says the work done in Fort Dodge will be moved to the Bristol, Indiana, plant to “optimize operational efficiency and reduce logistic costs.” He says the Fort Dodge operations will wind down over the next two to three months. He didn't provide an exact closing date. Misty Harbor was founded in Humboldt, Iowa, in 1989. It moved to Fort Dodge in 1993.