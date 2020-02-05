Lowe’s looking to fill 300+ positions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lowe’s is looking to hire hundreds of associates ahead of the busy spring season.
The retailer said it needs to hire more than 340 associates to help customers with their home improvement projects.
Walk-in hiring events are happening at all Louisville area Lowe's Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Lowe’s is filling full-time, part-time and seasonal roles, including lawn and garden associates, department supervisors, cashiers and pro-customer service associates.
All hourly associates are eligible to participate in Lowe’s quarterly bonus program.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.