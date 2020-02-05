Man shot by Radcliff police now charged with assault

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man shot by Radcliff Police back in January as an armed robbery suspect is now being charged.
Joseph Godsey, 34, from Radcliff has been charged with assaulting a police officer.
On January 23rd, Radcliff Police Department were called to the 100 block of Navaho Drive on reports of an armed robbery.
Police arrived and found the suspect, later identified as Godsey, wielding a knife outside of the residence. When officers continued to tell him to lower the knife, he refused to cooperate and charged at the officers. The two officers then fired their weapons at Godsey multiple times.
Godsey was flown to University Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The two officers, Officer Roger Beets and Officer Jonah Everage, were placed on administrative leave after the incident, which is standard procedure.
The case remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.
