Man wanted in 2 homicides leads police on pursuit in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) – A man wanted in connection to two homicides was taken into custody following a crash in Lexington.
Oscar L. Johnson was in a vehicle being pursued by U.S. Marshals around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday when the vehicle he was in crashed on Tates Creek Road.
Johnson was wanted in connection to two homicides in Detroit.
According to Lexington police, no other vehicles were involved in the crash and there were no apparent injuries.
No additional information has been released.
