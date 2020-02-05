New fire chief appointed in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A new fire chief has been appointed in Jeffersonville.
Mayor Mike Moore said Shawn Grant will take over the position.
Grant will replace Chief Eric Hedrick, who is retiring from the department after 19 years of service.
Hedrick has served as fire chief since 2012. He is a former two-term president of the Local #558 Union, a U.S. Army veteran and former Jeffersonville Police Department officer.
“I am leaving the JFD in good hands. Chief Grant has 20-plus years of fire service and nearly 10 of those working in an administrative position,” Hedrick said.
Grant has been with the Jeffersonville Fire Department for almost 24 years.
“I’m excited about this job. It’s a dream come true if you’re in the fire service. I’m honored the mayor picked me out of all those he could of chosen. I’m a proud firefighter. I love the job. I’ve been part of a very successful administration. We’ve accomplished a lot under Chief Hedrick and I’m going to continue that progress.” Grant said.
Grant starts his new position on March 16.
