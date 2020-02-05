Richards and Montgomery propel #15 UK to 80-72 win over Mississippi State

(WAVE) - Nick Richards scored a career-high 27 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as #15 UK beat Mississippi State 80-72 on Tuesday night in Rupp Arena.
EJ Montgomery was active all night, chipping in 12 points and 8 rebounds.
“What EJ did is what my vision for him is,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “Notice he didn’t take many jump shots and the one’s that he did, he missed. Everything else was at the rim, at the rim, at the rim. He squared up and drove the ball and that’s all we’ve been trying to get him to do. Play through bumps, want to get hit, go and one’s. How about that one where the guy grabs his arm and he still made it. EJ was ridiculous."
Immanuel Quickley went 14-of-14 from the free throw line and finished with 21 points.
The Cats improve to 17-5, 7-2 in the SEC. The Bulldogs fall to 14-8, 5-4.
Kentucky visits Tennessee (13-9, 5-4) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
