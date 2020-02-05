Separate attacks at Western High School send 2 staffers to the hospital; 2 students charged

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Western High School employees were being treated for injuries after separate attacks on consecutive days at the school this week.
On Wednesday afternoon, a student pulled out a knife and cut one staffer at the school, located at 2501 Rockford Lane in Shively.
Shively Police Lt. Col. Josh Myers said the employee, a school security monitor, was talking to a student when the student made a threat to stab the employee and pulled out the knife. Students who spoke to WAVE 3 News said the employee’s injuries did not appear to be serious.
Myers said the student, a teenage boy, is in custody and has been charged with second-degree assault. A school parent said she was upset she didn’t get notified by JCPS and instead learned about the incident from WAVE 3 News as school let out.
“I’m so happy this is his last year,” Sherice Ellis, who was referencing her son, said. “My daughter, she definitely won’t be going here.”
Elijah Miller, a Western High School senior, said there was a second violent incident at the school just Tuesday.
“A student that got into a little altercation with a few of the staff members or whatever,” Miller said. "She was being so rough that she ended up breaking one of their backs.
WAVE 3 News confirmed that incident took place at Western on Tuesday, and that staff member was taken to a hospital for treatment. The student in that incident has been charged with third-degree assault.
A JCPS spokeswoman said the student will be disciplined according to the district’s policies and procedures.
Ellis said issues like this have been happening frequently at the school.
"It's always something going on here at the school, and for them not to even call and let the parents know or send out an email, it's ridiculous," she said. "It's happening too much here at Western."
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.