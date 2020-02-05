SnowTalk! Weather Blog: Wednesday Edition

Our very busy weather pattern continues all the way into next week, if not longer.
Most of what lies ahead of us will be in the form of rain. The exception will be Friday and Saturday.
FRIDAY AM: Snow showers/squalls will move through in the morning and midday period. It will be during this time we will be cold enough for light accumulations and some slick spots. Main roads should do okay at this point. The squally nature of these snow showers can still cause some brief slush and reduce visibility. We’ll watch it.
SATURDAY AM: A clipper-type system zip through our area. Due to the morning timing, another chance of light snow is on the table. As the day wears on, more of a rain/snow mix will develop before it moves well to our east. At this point, amounts look light (<1″), but we’ll watch it.
Sunday is still shaping up to be the pick of not only the weekend, but for the next 10 days.
