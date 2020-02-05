TARC working to restore vital service to disabled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A taxi driver strike against the zTrip Taxi company continued to bring disruptions to TARC3 services Tuesday.
Drivers who did not show up for work in a wage dispute resulted in an unknown number of people with disabilities unable to get rides they needed Sunday and Monday.
Some missed work or appointments. Others were stranded without a ride home.
Nickie Pearl has relied on TARC 3 to get around since 2002. She has always been visually impaired but said her vision has started to worsen over the last 18 years.
“This is one barrier as blind people that we will always have an issue with," Pearl told WAVE 3 News. “Transportation.”
Pearl works at a vocational rehabilitation center in Louisville, helping others who are learning what it looks like to live with blindness.
“I help them develop the skills they need to overcome and be productive and independent blind citizens,” said said.
On Monday morning, her ride to work never showed up.
“I get my call saying they’re going to be here. It was 6:41 when they said they were going to be here,” Pearl said. “And nothing, nothing, nothing. Couldn’t get through to dispatch.”
She called the reservation lines when they opened at 8 a.m. but the lines were extremely busy.
"I was the 24th in line at 8 a.m. and it was not moving very fast," Pearl said.
On Monday, she was forced to call a Lyft to get to work.
“It cost me $22,” Pearl said. “So I cannot do that every day. I love my job and I love my consumers but I can’t spend that every day to get to work and that’s just one way.”
On Tuesday, she didn’t get a call from the TARC3 service. She called dispatch early Tuesday morning but was told there were no available drivers to pick her up until the afternoon. Pearl said that wouldn’t work so she had to take an unpaid day off of work.
“Yeah, for me it’s an inconvenience, but think about those people who are on dialysis,” Pearl said. “You know, who have to get back for their health, for their life! And you know, we’re not getting any answers.”
PREVIOUS STORY: Disabled TARC3 customers hit by driver ‘strike’
TARC said they are switching service providers and the decline in service this week is due to a "communication and labor issue."
Pearl said she just wants to be told in advance whether or not she'll have a ride.
"This is our independence," she said. "This is our livelihood. If I don't get to work, I don't get paid. So please be honest with us and straightforward, forthcoming with information."
Pearl is also the president of the National Federation of the Blind for Greater Louisville. She said they had an event scheduled for Friday, but they have canceled it because of the service issues.
“Not only is it impacting people getting to work, it’s impacting our social groups and advocacy groups,” Pearl said.
Shedrick Jones, another TARC3 customer, agrees with Pearl.
“When you realize that you’re in a stressful situation and there’s nothing that you can do to change it, that’s called desperation,” TARC3 customer Shedrick Jones said.
Jones is the regional head of NABVETS, the National Association for Black Veterans. He said he was stranded for six-and-a-half hours at the VA Monday when his ride home did not show.
“You just have a lot of uncomfortable situations when you can't get to facilities and relieve yourself, what have you,” Jones said. “All of that comes into play.”
TARC released a statement describing the problem as a communication and labor issue.
More phone lines will be staffed to help with customer problems. And more drivers will be hired to replace the striking drivers.
The TARC statement said, “To address the immediate concern of shortages, drivers are being brought in from different markets to assist in the scheduled pickups. These drivers are highly qualified and have experience with paratransit. Locally, TARC is working with The Louisville Urban League to hire additional experienced drivers who can assist in the short and long term.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.