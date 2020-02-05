Western High School student arrested after allegedly cutting school employee with knife

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools employee is being treated after a student pulled out a knife and cut him.
The assault happened around 1:35 p.m. at Western High School, located at 2501 Rockford Lane in Shively.
According to Lt. Col. Josh Myers, assistant chief of the Shively Police Department, the employee, a school security monitor, was dealing with a student when the student made a threat to stab the employee and produced the knife.
Students that spoke to WAVE 3 News said the employee’s injuries did not appear to be serious.
Myers said the student, a teenage male, is in custody and has been charged with assault 2nd degree.
A parent said she was upset she didn’t get notified by JCPS and instead learned about the incident from WAVE 3 News as school let out.
“I’m so happy this is his last year,” Sherice Ellis, who was referencing her son, said. “My daughter, she definitely won’t be going here.”
Ellis said issues like this have been happening frequently at Western High School.
"It's always something going on here at the school, and for them not to even call and let the parents know or send out an email, it's ridiculous," she said. "It's happening too much here at Western."
Elijah Miller, a Western High School senior, said there were other violent incidents this week.
"A student that got into a little altercation with a few of the staff members or whatever," Miller said. "She was being so rough that she ended up breaking one of their backs. This might have been yesterday, or two days ago."
A JCPS spokeswoman said the student will be disciplined according to the policies and procedures of the school district.
