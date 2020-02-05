Woman accused of neglecting at least 50 animals appears in court

Dr. Katelyn Macy, the Indiana Board of Animal Health Field Veterinarian, filed a report that expressed concern for Gorrell’s ability to have animals under her care while the case is pending. She writes, “The totality of circumstances surrounding the condition of the animals owned by Ms. Gorrell appears to demonstrate a pattern of disregard for the safety and well-being of these animals. Therefore, I believe that there is sufficient evidence to find that all dogs on the property are in jeopardy. Placement of the dogs under the temporary care of animal control or a foster organization during the bond period, with an additional prohibition on possession/acquisition of additional animals, may be an appropriate measure to ensure the best interest of the animals.”