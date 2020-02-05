Woman accused of neglecting at least 50 animals appears in court

LEXINGTON, Ind. (WAVE) - A woman has been charged with animal cruelty after investigators found over 50 animals in her home in bad condition.
59-year-old Vickie Gorrell of Jefferson County was in circuit court Wednesday for an initial hearing for charges filed by Jefferson County Prosecutor David Sutter. She was charged with two counts of neglect based on the serious conditions of some of the animals found.
Sutter said today there may be more charges filed after today. In a press release on his facebook page he says: “The property was found to have multiple dogs and other animals in various degrees of malnourishment and care, at least two of which were impounded immediately for medical treatment. The charges filed today are the result of the preliminary investigation and additional charges may follow as the remainder of these animals are evaluated.” Gorrell was identified as the owner of the animals on the property and was present during the evaluation.
Police were initially tipped off to the animals on January 6. Multiple agencies investigated the home on Jan 15. Police found 55 dogs at the home on their initial search. Twelve of those dogs were below normal body condition, seven dogs were in thin body condition and five were considered very thin. Two of those dogs considered very thin were considered in danger and were impounded by law enforcement. Three other dogs were injured and had wounds, eye, and skin conditions that require a veterinarian’s help.
Some of the dogs were left without clean drinking water. One dog they found was seriously dehydrated. Most of the animals did not have any bedding and were kept on dirt or mud with feces around.
The State Vet team was able to conduct a visual evaluation on most of the animals. They were unable to handle all of the animals due to being advised that some would bite. There were pot-bellied pigs, chickens, a goat, and cats observed on the property in addition to the over fifty dogs found. Some of the dogs were puppies and several of the female dogs were pregnant.
Dr. Katelyn Macy, the Indiana Board of Animal Health Field Veterinarian, filed a report that expressed concern for Gorrell’s ability to have animals under her care while the case is pending. She writes, “The totality of circumstances surrounding the condition of the animals owned by Ms. Gorrell appears to demonstrate a pattern of disregard for the safety and well-being of these animals. Therefore, I believe that there is sufficient evidence to find that all dogs on the property are in jeopardy. Placement of the dogs under the temporary care of animal control or a foster organization during the bond period, with an additional prohibition on possession/acquisition of additional animals, may be an appropriate measure to ensure the best interest of the animals.”
All animals found on Gorrell’s property subject to the search warrant will be evaluated by the State Vet and a local veterinarian. Additional charges may follow from the ongoing investigation. Law enforcement and other partner agencies continue working diligently to secure care for all animals taken from the property.
Jefferson County Animal Control, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, the Indiana Board of Animal Health, the Jefferson County Animal Shelter, and the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office continued efforts to reach out to animal advocacy groups, animal shelters, and volunteers in order to help secure the necessary care and shelter for any additional animals found that were subject to the search warrant.
