81-year-old Navy veteran reported missing in Vine Grove
Willard Mcmanis was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 at a family member’s home and has not been heard from since, according to Vine Grove police. (Source: Vine Grove Police Department)
By Sarah Jackson | February 5, 2020 at 12:06 PM EST - Updated February 5 at 12:06 PM

VINE GROVE, Ky. (WAVE) – An 81-year-old United States Navy veteran who police say is in need of medication has been reported missing.

Willard Mcmanis was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 at a family member’s home and has not been heard from since, according to Vine Grove police.

Mcmanis is described as being 5’9’’ tall and weighing 130 pounds with white hair, a white goatee and blue eyes. He has a tattoo of an anchor on his left hand and an anchor and a rose of his right forearm.

He was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, blue jeans, a tan shirt, black shoes and a blue Navy ballcap

Mcmanis was driving a 2017 silver Ford Escape with a Kentucky Purple Heart license plate number 8527FV.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Vine Grove Police Department at 270-351-TIPS(8477) or 911.

