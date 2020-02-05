'You could see the skin and bones’: Deputy forced to put down malnourished horses, arrest owner in Grayson County

BIG CLIFTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A Grayson County woman is facing an animal abuse charge after deputies found several malnourished horses on her property on Little Clifty Road.
“You could see skin and bones," Sheriff Norman Chaffins said. "It was pretty bad.”
The arrest report for Shiloh Lisa Lee, 55, states a deputy responded to calls regarding the well-being of several horses on Sunday, Jan. 26. When the deputy arrived, Lee admitted the horses belonged to her.
The deputy noted in the report “several” horses on Lee’s property were malnourished; she told the deputy the animals were old, and it was hard to put weight on them.
Lee also told the deputy a white horse laying in the back of her property, which appeared to be dead, had been euthanized by her neighbor. The deputy, however, walked over to the horse and found it was not dead and there had been no attempt made to put it down. The report states the horse had clearly been trying and failing to get up but was too weak to do so.
The deputy then put the horse down with Lee’s permission.
“There was actually one horse that was laying down that was obviously in pain and suffering," Chaffins said. "And that night, my deputy had to put the horse down.”
The report states the deputy then notified the sheriff, county attorney and county animal control of the situation and Lee was arrested. She was booked into the Grayson County Detention Center.
Chaffins also told WAVE 3 News he and the arresting deputy returned to Lee’s property later and removed five more horses. Chaffins said he took them to Arabian Rescue Mission in Leitchfield, where another horse had to be put down.
“We got to the rescue mission and it would not get up," Chaffins said. "It was obviously suffering and there was no medicine or treatment that the horse could receive to make it feel better.”
According to Arabian Rescue Mission’s founder, the four surviving horses were extremely underweight and will require constant care to bring them back to full health.
Chaffins said this situation should serve as a warning to anyone who owns animals.
“I don’t necessarily believe that they need to lock em up and throw away the key, but it’s very simple to me, if you have an animal, you need to feed your animal," Chaffins said.
