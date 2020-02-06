ALERT DAY: Snow showers move in overnight

ALERT DAYS
- Thursday night 2/7 & Friday morning 2/8
WEATHER HEADLINES
- ALERT DAY - Continues through Friday morning with light snow accumulations.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
- 10 p.m. Thursday until 1 p.m. Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Winter Weather Advisory begins at 10 p.m. as snow increases across the region. Initially, the ground temperatures may allow snow to melt. However, as we dip closer to 30 some accumulation is possible. Untreated roads may be snow-covered.
The ALERT DAY continues into Friday morning. The morning commute will be tricky in places. Expect slick spots and snow-covered untreated rural roads to develop. Current thinking is for 1 to 2 inches of snow possible.
The snow showers will taper off by evening. By Friday night it won’t be as snowy, but another round of it arrives early Saturday morning before sunrise. Lows will be well below freezing, so use caution on the roads!
Saturday morning’s snow showers mix with rain by late morning before ending in the afternoon. Some light snow accumulations are possible in the morning hours, with the potential of up to an inch in spots. Highs will be in the 40s in the afternoon.
