Dog left freezing tied to fence faces more health problems

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A dog who was left tied to a fence outside the Louisville Metro Animal Shelter in freezing cold weather is now facing another health setback.
He was rushed to an animal hospital for an emergency blockage in his stomach. The vet says he may also have pneumonia. The Louisville Metro Animal Shelter says his situation is dire right now and they’re pulling for him.
The dog was left at the shelter back on Jan. 26. He was tied to the gate and left outside around five in the morning. The temperature was in the mid 30’s. The shelter took him in and said if he’d been outside more than an hour and a half longer he wouldn’t have made it.
Emergency transport took him to the Jefferson Animal Hospital when he was first dropped off. He was unresponsive, hypothermic, and severely dehydrated. After treatment he was placed in the shelters ward unit to make sure he was okay. But now he’s facing health problems again.
If you know who left the dog tied to the fence, Louisville Metro Animal Shelter is looking for them. The video shown is surveillance footage of the dog being left tied to the fence. If you know who they are, contact the shelter at animals@louisvilleky.gov.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.