Evicted renter accused of trying to bomb apartment

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – A Clark County man who was evicted from his apartment is accused of trying to bomb the place.
Jeffrey Clark, 39, is charged with manufacturing and possessing an explosive device, which are both felonies.
The News and Tribune reports the landlord told deputies he had to evict Clark because he was unemployed and owed $4,000 in back rent.
Inside the apartment, the owner found a homemade bomb on the stove made from an aerosol can with 150 nails attached to it by duct tape next to a bottle of butane.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.