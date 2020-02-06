Firefighters teach cooking safety at high school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire & Rescue partnered with the culinary program at Iroquois High School to teach students about cooking safety, burn prevention and basic first aid for burn injuries.
"The lessons that the students are learning are what everybody could learn, they’re not unique in that they don’t know all the hazards that go on in the kitchen, things like not putting water on a grease fire, how to smother it, call 911 right away, how to treat a burn, scald, you know these are things that adults don’t know either. It’s an important life lesson that maybe they’ll pass along to their parents or maybe a brother or sister they have at home as well,” Louisville Fire & Rescue Major Bobby Cooper said.
Wednesday’s visit to the school coincided with National Burn Prevention week.
