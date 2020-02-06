FORECAST: Accumulating snow tonight into Friday morning

ALERT DAY Friday: Light snow and a few slick spots
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drizzle and light rain will last through the morning.
Temperatures struggle into the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon as skies remain cloudy.
Snow showers roll into WAVE Country this evening and continue overnight; accumulations are expected.
Friday is an ALERT DAY as snow showers are expected through the morning, especially east of I-65. Slick spots are possible on area roads. Highs will remain in the 30s. Snow totals less than one inch for most; ranges from 1 to 2 east of I-65. Tomorrow night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 20s.
Another round of light snow showers is expected Saturday morning before it mixes with rain later in the day.
Sunday looks dry before more rain rolls in to start the next work week.
