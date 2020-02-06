Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Saben Lee scored a career-high 33 points and Vanderbilt upset No. 18 LSU 99-90 to end the Southeastern Conference's longest regular-season skid at 26 straight. It also gave first-year coach Jerry Stackhouse his first league victory. The Commodores hadn't beaten an SEC opponent since downing Ole Miss nearly two years ago, a span of 28 league games counting tournament losses. Maxwell Evans scored 25 of his career-high 31 by halftime as he and Lee teamed up to knock off the defending SEC champs, who had won 10 straight overall this season. Trendon Watford led LSU with a season-high 26 points.
DALLAS (AP) — Ja Morant scored 21 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Tyus Jones added 19 apiece, and the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies beat the Dallas Mavericks 121-107. Dillon Brooks had 18 points for the Grizzlies, who won for the 13th time in 16 games to move over .500 for the first time this season. Kristaps Porzingis had 32 points and 12 rebounds for the Mavericks in his third straight 30-point game. Luka Doncic sat out again with a sprained ankle.
MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says Andre Iguodala is headed to Miami after the Heat and Memphis Grizzlies agreed to terms on a trade Wednesday night. As part of the deal, Iguodala agreed to a two-year extension with the second of those years being a team option, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been finalized.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Nwora had 21 points and scored the go-ahead basket during an 18-5 second-half run that rallied No. 5 Louisville past Wake Forest 86-76 for its ninth consecutive victory. Wake Forest led 46-34 at the break behind 60% shooting before the Cardinals overcame their slow start to mount the pivotal run over the first five minutes of the half. Nwora followed Ryan McMahon's four-point play with a breakaway dunk for Louisville's first lead at 52-51, and the Cardinals eventually stretched it to 67-60. Five other Cardinals scored in double figures. Andrien White scored 17 points for Wake Forest.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has shuffled its coaching staff by promoting Joe Osovet to tight ends coach and moving Brian Niedermeyer from offense to defense. Osovet had joined Tennessee’s staff in 2018 by filling an off-field role in player development. He took over as director of football programming last year. Osevet now has the position that Niedermeyer filled the last two years. Niedermeyer is moving to defense to coach Tennessee's inside linebackers. Tennessee was seeking an inside linebackers coach because Kevin Sherrer left to coach the New York Giants' inside linebackers.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Candice Storey Lee won't talk about how long she might be in charge of Vanderbilt's athletic department, having already made history as the first black woman to hold that job in the Southeastern Conference. Lee is very aware of how much this means and says she feels the responsibility to show that people who look like her and those who don't have opportunities to excel. She replaced Malcolm Turner after Vanderbilt accepted his resignation despite only a year on the job. Lee says she's focused on Vandy's coaches, players and staff. A new chancellor takes over July 1.