Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-KENTUCKY SENATE
McGrath says she would have voted to convict Trump in Senate
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Democrat Amy McGrath says she would have voted to convict President Donald Trump on both impeachment counts. McGrath said Wednesday the evidence against Trump was overwhelming. She condemned the president's acquittal in the Senate led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. McConnell's campaign says McGrath's comments show she's out of step with Kentuckians. The Republican incumbent's campaign says McGrath's support for Trump's removal is a “shameful attempt to silence the voices" of Kentuckians who helped elect Trump in 2016. McGrath is among a bevy of Democrats vying to challenge McConnell in this year's election.
HEALTH CARE
Kentucky lawmakers advance Medicaid-related bills
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky Senate committee has approved legislation aimed at shaking up the inner workings of the state's Medicaid program. One measure clearing the Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Wednesday would end the role of pharmacy benefit managers in handling prescription drug claims. A second bill would reduce the number of managed care companies contracted by the state to handle billions of dollars in Medicaid business. The bills now head to the full Senate as lawmakers delve into the complexities of running Kentucky's $11 billion-a-year Medicaid program.
WOMAN GRABBED-INVESTIGATION
Police say man grabbed woman in possible hate crime
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky are searching for a white man who they say briefly grabbed an African American woman around the neck in what is being investigated as a possible hate crime. Lexington Police said in a statement that the incident happened at a Lexington Walmart on Jan. 29. They say the woman was working as a third-party vendor at the store. She told police the man approached her table after she asked him a question and made motions with his hands. She said that he remarked that he was making a noose, then leaned forward and briefly placed his hands around her neck.
CENTRE COLLEGE PRESIDENT
Centre College names Milton Moreland as new president
DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Centre College has announced that Milton C. Moreland will serve as its new president beginning July 1. Moreland currently serves as provost and vice president of academic affairs at Rhodes College, a private liberal arts school in Memphis, Tennessee. Centre said in a statement on Wednesday that Moreland was the unanimous choice of an 18-member search committee that performed a national search. Moreland is a respected scholar of religion and an accomplished archaeologist. He succeeds John A. Roush, who served as president of the school for 22 years.
PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION
Kentucky Public Service Commission names new director
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Public Service Commission has named Kent Chandler as its executive director. The agency regulates public utilities in Kentucky. Chandler has been serving the commission as an advisor to the commissioners and formerly worked in the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office of Rate Intervention. Chandler succeeds Gwen R. Pinson, who has held the post since October 2017.
SCHOOLS-FITNESS CENTERS
3 Kentucky schools to get fitness centers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A national group that promotes physical activity and wellness said it would give fitness centers to three Kentucky schools. Gov. Andy Beshear and the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils announced in a statement on Monday that Kentucky was selected to receive the equipment. The statement said each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships. Educators are encouraged to fill out a nomination form describing why their school deserves a fitness center. Nominations for elementary and middle schools will be accepted through March 20.