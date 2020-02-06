LMPD investigating after video shows violent arrest by officers of man at PNC Tower

Pemba was also arrested for criminal trespassing on January 8, 2020, when an arrest report stated Pemba entered Bader’s. A report shows he was inside the Bader’s Food Mart on South First Street with his “face completely covered and behaving very strangely. when confronted by the store clerk and asked to remove his shirt from concealing his face, he refused.” According to the report, Pemba was later removed from the store, only to return less than 30 minutes later.