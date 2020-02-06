LMPD investigating after video shows violent arrest by officers of man at PNC Tower

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department launched an internal investigation after bystander video of a Louisville Metro officer punching a man in the face surfaced on social media.
According to the arrest report, the incident happened around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, when Foussene Pemba, 29, was in the parking lot of the PNC Tower in downtown Louisville, “harassing people and causing a disturbance." The report also said building security attempted to escort the subject off the property and the subject became combative.
LMPD officers responded to the scene, and according to the report “attempted to put the subject in handcuffs,” but he “refused to follow instructions.” The report also said an officer tried to deploy a taser, but that didn’t work either.
An officer took Pemba to the ground, where the report said Pemba punched that officer in the face, cutting his left eye.
The video shows Pemba throw the punch, which connects, and prompts the officer to fight back. In a separate video, which was captured by the same bystander, more officers report to the scene in an attempt to subdue Pemba. According to the report, Pemba “bit one officer in the right hand and bit another officer in the right thigh/groin area. Subject also grabbed officer’s penis."
Another clip shows officers carrying Pemba out of the building.
Pemba was in court Wednesday morning, and faces the following charges:
- Third degree assault of a police officer or probation officer (two counts)
- Resisting arrest (one count)
- Disorderly conduct, second degree (one count)
- Criminal trespass, second degree (one count)
- Criminal trespass, third degree (one count)
He’s being held on a $5,000 cash bond.
Pemba was also arrested for criminal trespassing on January 8, 2020, when an arrest report stated Pemba entered Bader’s. A report shows he was inside the Bader’s Food Mart on South First Street with his “face completely covered and behaving very strangely. when confronted by the store clerk and asked to remove his shirt from concealing his face, he refused.” According to the report, Pemba was later removed from the store, only to return less than 30 minutes later.
