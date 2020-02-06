Louisville businessman arrested in multi-state fraud, theft case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Investigators in Alabama arrested a Louisville business owner who is accused of ripping off hailstorm victims.
John David Boggs, 45, of Louisville and Amanda Christine Lairsey, 32, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, were each charged with five counts of theft property.
The Cullman County Sheriff's Office in Alabama report Boggs and Lairsey own My Affordable Roof in Cullman, Alabama. Investigators said they took money from homeowners after a March 2018 hailstorm.
The sheriff’s office reported the company didn't finish the work and ignored phone calls from at least six clients. Investigators said the total loss to victims in the Cullman County area is nearly $170,000.
My Affordable Roof has multiple locations in several states including Indiana, Kentucky and Florida.
Boggs owns the My Affordable Roof location in Louisville on Mud Lane.
WAVE 3 News spoke to Boggs on the phone Wednesday. He said customers are his number one priority and if anyone has concerns, they can call his office.
