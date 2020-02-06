Man accused of stealing van with children inside

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is facing charges after police said he stole a van that had two children inside.
According to Elizabethtown police, the driver went inside the Speedway, located at 1005 North Dixie Highway, and left an 11-year-old and a 5-year-old inside of a running Mazda minivan.
While the driver was inside, police said Fredrick Ruelas Branham got into the van and began to leave the gas station, then stopped and ordered the children to get out of the van.
Once the children were out, Branham drove northbound on Dixie Highway. The van was located shortly after on KY 313 and Branham was taken into custody.
Branham was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and wanton endangerment.
Police said no one was injured.
