2 students charged after separate attacks at Western High School send 2 staffers to the hospital

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Western High School employees were being treated for injuries after separate attacks on consecutive days at the school this week.
On Wednesday afternoon, a student pulled out a knife and cut one staffer at the school, located at 2501 Rockford Lane in Shively.
An arrest report for Jeffeon Shelby, 18, reveals the suspect, a student at Western, got into a verbal and physical altercation with a school employee on Feb. 5 and used a knife to cut the victim on the back.
A witness told the arresting officer Shelby as being ‘disrespectful’ and would not go to class, which led to the employee approaching Shelby. In turn, Shelby cut the employee with the knife.
The witness also revealed to police Shelby and the victim were ‘on the ground’ at one point, which led to the witness grabbing the knife and taking it away from Shelby.
Students who spoke to WAVE 3 News said the employee’s injuries did not appear to be serious.
Shelby is charged with 3rd-degree assault on a school employee and unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.
A school parent said she was upset she didn’t get notified by JCPS and instead learned about the incident from WAVE 3 News as school let out.
“I’m so happy this is his last year,” Sherice Ellis, who was referencing her son, said. “My daughter, she definitely won’t be going here.”
Elijah Miller, a Western High School senior, said there was a second violent incident at the school just Tuesday.
“A student that got into a little altercation with a few of the staff members or whatever,” Miller said. "She was being so rough that she ended up breaking one of their backs.
WAVE 3 News confirmed that the incident took place at Western on Tuesday, and that staff member was taken to a hospital for treatment. The student in that incident has been charged with third-degree assault.
A JCPS spokeswoman said the student will be disciplined according to the district’s policies and procedures.
Ellis said issues like this have been happening frequently at the school.
"It's always something going on here at the school, and for them not to even call and let the parents know or send out an email, it's ridiculous," she said. "It's happening too much here at Western."
