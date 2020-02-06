TARC disruptions continue for disabled customers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Disruptions and unpredictability continued Wednesday for disabled TARC passengers.
Customers told WAVE 3 News the TARC3 paratransit service was still being hampered by delays and no-shows after a pay dispute erupted over the weekend between taxi drivers and subcontractor zTrip.
“TARC is saying they’re hiring people from outside the state now, but they’re not hiring them fast enough,” longtime TARC3 customer Carl Doolin said.
Doolin is disabled due to cerebral palsy and has been forced to walk miles to and from his home because of disruptions in the service.
“Yesterday I walked about three and a half miles from my destination,” Doolin said.
TARC did not respond to questions about how many customers have been affected since the pay dispute began or about how announced solutions were progressing.
Drivers for the zTrip cab company said talks with the company have gone nowhere.
“No, there hasn't been nothing going on at all,” driver Sam Nouaim said. “They're sticking with what they want to pay us, and I'll repeat it. It's $7 an hour or less.”
Management from the company has not responded to requests for comment.
