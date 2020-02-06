TARC: Service problems for disabled passengers ‘continues to improve rapidly’

Louisville, Ky. (WAVE) - TARC management claims to see a rapid improvement in the number of disabled customers who can’t get rides.
The TARC3 paratransit service was disrupted last weekend by a pay dispute between taxi drivers and a TARC subcontractor.
In a statement issued Thursday, TARC management claimed, "the number of passengers not serviced continues to improve rapidly."
TARC officials refused to answer questions about exactly how many people have been stranded or failed to have a ride show up.
John Weiderburg and Jane Bennett told WAVE 3 News the disruptions are taking a toll on their health.
They had to cut their dialysis treatments short twice this week because their ride from TARC3 showed up hours late.
“And then because of not getting a complete treatment,” Bennett said, “fluid builds up in me and hands swell.”
“Being left in places by TARC and not being picked up is scary,” Weiderburg said.
TARC claims 30 drivers involved in the pay dispute have returned to work.
The Louisville Urban League announced a hiring fair on Friday to replace more drivers.
“We want to see the dispute worked out, but immediately people need to get to the doctor,” Louisville Urban League President Sadiqa Reynolds said. “Immediately people need to get their medicine. Immediately people need to be able to get to work or whatever it is that they need these rides for. So, that’s our focus right now.”
