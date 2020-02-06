Teen who needed double lung transplant due to vaping sends others a warning

(WAVE) – A teen’s major surgery is the latest example of the dangers of vaping.
TIME Magazine highlighted the struggles of Daniel Amant, a 16-year-old from Gross Pointe, Michigan.
He underwent a double lung transplant in October.
Amant’s journey to the operating table begins with a habit the CDC reports has caused a national outbreak of lung injury: e-cigarette and vaping use.
As a result of picking up the habit in 2018, Amant confessed to doctors after getting sick in September that he vaped every day, sometimes with products containing THC, a compound found in marijuana.
“If it was vaping, they needed to know,” Amant told TIME.
TIME reports the national outbreak of vaping-related illness killed at least 60 people and has sickened about 2,700.
The teen now wants to send a warning to others still smoking e-cigarettes, vapes and other tobacco products.
He said teens are “not invincible. Any plans they have for the future, any sports they play, anything they’re really passionate about, it’ll all be way harder to do if this happens to them. What’s the point of getting that small buzz [from vaping]?”
Months after his surgery, which was performed on Oct. 15 after spending several weeks in intensive care at Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit, Amant is trying to process what happened to him.
“I still have moments where I’ll kind of have a reality check,” he said. “I think about it a lot.”
Amant told TIME he is thankful for the family of his deceased lung donor.
“It’s not going to be in vain,” the teen said. “I’m going to take good care of my body and use [these lungs] well.”
