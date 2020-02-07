Accused killer’s profanity-laced courtroom tirade leads to $1 million bond

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A murder suspect appeared in court Friday morning, and his profane outburst didn’t do him any favors.
William Sloss, 34, is accused of killing Amanda Berry, whose body was found in the basement of a home on Virginia Avenue last week.
Just a few seconds after walking into his arraignment hearing, Sloss fell to the floor despite being held by several officers. And once he faced the judge, he greeted her with “**** you.” Over the next 90 seconds, Sloss mixed a series of swear words with silence. When asked if he was going to hire an attorney or if he needed a public defender, he said nothing. When asked if he was working, he remained quiet.
“Given his lengthy record of violent offenses, we will increase the bond to $1 million,” the judge said.
Sloss, who was arrested and booked into Metro Corrections on Thursday night, is charged with murder and abuse of a corpse.
Watch Sloss’ arraignment hearing below. WARNING: Some of the language used in the video below may be offensive to some members of our viewing audience:
Berry, 33, was found during a search of a home in the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue. Investigators said the body had been there for “quite a long period of time."
It’s not yet clear what initially led police to the home.
