ALERT DAY FORECAST: Slick spots develop overnight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place until 1 p.m. Friday. Snow showers continue to increase across the area. As temperatures dip below freezing a light accumulation will develop with a few slick spots possible. The ALERT DAY continues Friday morning. The morning commute will be tricky in places. Expect slick spots and snow-covered untreated rural roads to develop. I’ll continue with the 1 to 2 inches of snow potential. Snow showers taper off during the afternoon. By Friday night it won’t be as snowy, but another round of it arrives early Saturday morning before sunrise.