ALERT DAY FORECAST: Slick spots develop overnight

- ALERT DAY continues through Friday morning with light snow accumulations
- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 1 p.m. Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place until 1 p.m. Friday. Snow showers continue to increase across the area. As temperatures dip below freezing a light accumulation will develop with a few slick spots possible. The ALERT DAY continues Friday morning. The morning commute will be tricky in places. Expect slick spots and snow-covered untreated rural roads to develop. I’ll continue with the 1 to 2 inches of snow potential. Snow showers taper off during the afternoon. By Friday night it won’t be as snowy, but another round of it arrives early Saturday morning before sunrise.
Lows will be well below freezing, so use caution on the roads! Saturday morning’s snow showers will mix with rain by late morning before ending in the afternoon. Some light snow accumulations possible in the morning hours, potentially up to an inch in spots. Highs will be in the 40s in the afternoon.
