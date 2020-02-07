Bats eye new season with new manager

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It may not feel like spring, but the Louisville Bats are thinking about the start of their baseball season.
The minor league team talked about the upcoming campaign, and re-introduced new manager Pat Kelly.
Kelly previously managed the team in the 2018 season before being promoted to bench coach for the Bats’ MLB parent, the Cincinnati Reds, and later as manager in Chattanooga.
“This is the top level for the organization,” Kelly said. “It’s a very important level with Cincinnati, where we have a contending club. The players that are going to be here are going to be able to feed into that system and help that club win a pennant.”
The Bats open the season on the road in Columbus, Ohio, on April 9. Their first home game will be April 11.
