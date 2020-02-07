Behind the Forecast: How climate change can impact your glass of wine

Here's why the temperatures are so important. It is harder for grapes to ripen in cooler climates. Less ripe grapes have higher acidity levels, which can give them a sour or tart flavor. There's also lower sugar levels in less ripe grapes, which leads to lower alcohol content. Grapes also need plenty of sunshine to ripe, regardless of temperature. Remember, climate change does not just mean warmer temperatures but also a change in the type and location of precipitation. More clouds and rain can lead to less ripe grapes.