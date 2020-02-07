E. Illinois seeks revenge on Morehead St.

SENIOR STUDS: Morehead State's Jordan Walker, Justin Thomas and Djimon Henson have combined to account for 46 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 46 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Walker has connected on 26.9 percent of the 145 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 31 over his last five games. He's also converted 78.7 percent of his free throws this season.