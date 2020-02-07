Father accused of breaking son’s finger

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested after being accused of beating his 10-year-old son in November for taking a cell phone to school.
Louisville Metro police say Taj Hess, 41, picked the child up from school on November 22 and told school staff the buy would suffer consequences for lying.
An arrest warrant says once they got home, Hess picked his son up by the hair and threw him into a door breaking the boy's finger.
Teachers say the boy was wearing a glove when he returned to school the following Monday to cover up the injury. When he asked for an ice pack, the boy told a school counselor that he had fallen and begged them not to call his father.
The child will likely need surgery to fix the finger.
Hess is charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child age 12 or under. He is being held on a $5,000 cash bond and is scheduled to be back in court on February 17.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.