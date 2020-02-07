17 Florida State snaps #5 UofL’s 13 game winning streak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No. 5 Louisville saw it’s 13-game winning streak come to an end with a 67-59 loss to No. 17 Florida State on Thursday night inside the KFC Yum! Center.
The Cardinals drop to 21-2 overall and 10-1 in Atlantic Coast Conference play, while the Seminoles improve to 19-4 overall and 8-4 in conference play.
“We had some good looks, but there are going to be games when you don’t make shots,” said head coach Jeff Walz. “Florida State is a really good basketball team. We just didn’t play very well. I thought if we could figure out a way to get the lead, then we could apply some pressure, but we could never get that lead.”
After the first quarter ended in an 11-11 tie, an Elizabeth Dixon free throw gave UofL a 12-11 lead before a 15-5 FSU run gave the Seminoles a 26-17 lead at halftime.
Down 34-25 midway through the third quarter, an 8-1 Louisville run brought the Cards back to within two. After the Seminoles extended their lead back to six, a Bionca Dunham layup followed by a jumper at the buzzer by Yacine Diop brought the Cards to within 42-40 heading into the final stanza.
A Kylee Shook layup to begin the fourth quarter tied the game at 42 before a 15-1 FSU run gave the Seminoles a 57-43 lead with four minutes remaining. The Cards cut the lead to six with a minute and a half remaining, but could not get any closer.
Dana Evans led UofL with 18 points, eight of which were scored in the fourth quarter. She also contributed six assists. In addition to leading the team in scoring, Evans also became Louisville’s 31st career 1,000-point scorer.
Dunham scored a season-high 14 points, while Shook added nine points, nine rebounds, and three blocks. Jazmine Jones had five points, seven rebounds, and a season-high tying five steals.
Next up, the Cards head on the road for a rematch with Syracuse on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.