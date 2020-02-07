FORECAST: Additional accumulations possible with today’s, Saturday’s snow showers

- 2/7 This Morning
- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: until 1 p.m.
- SATURDAY: Additional accumulations possible with snow showers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The ALERT DAY continues this morning. Slick spots are possible on area roads, especially untreated and rural roads.
Snow showers wrap up around sunrise. Scattered snow showers are expected this afternoon; additional accumulations are possible.
Tonight features partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures; lows fall into the 20s overnight.
Another round of snow arrives in WAVE Country before sunrise. Snow showers continue early Saturday morning, fading as we head into the afternoon. Areas south of Louisville could see the snow switch to rain before it ends. Additional accumulations of up to an inch of snow are possible. Highs in the 30s.
Clouds decrease Saturday night as temperatures tumble into the 20s.
Sunday begins dry before rain showers roll in during the afternoon and evening.
