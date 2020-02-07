FORECAST: More snow showers tonight; light accumulation

WEATHER HEADLINES
- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Saturday 1 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- SATURDAY: Additional accumulations possible with snow showers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Snow showers redevelop this afternoon, but temperatures will be too warm for additional road issues. Watch for low visibility at times. This afternoon’s snow shower activity will fade by dark, leaving us mostly cloudy with lows just shy of freezing. Watch out for a slick spot or two. Another round of light snow arrives before dawn Saturday morning.
Saturday morning’s round of snow fades by midday, putting down less than an inch of accumulation in most spots. High temperatures in the afternoon will reach up to 40 degrees. There will be a chance to see the full Snow Moon Saturday night before clouds move back in by Sunday morning.
Lows will be in the 20s all over WAVE Country before dawn Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.