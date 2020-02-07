FORECAST: Slick spots develop overnight

- ALERT DAY continues overnight through Friday morning with light snow accumulations
- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 1 p.m. Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Snow showers moving in overnight with temperatures below freezing. As the fast-moving system moves through, light snow accumulations are possible with a few slick spots - a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through 10 a.m. Morning snow showers will fade with less than one inch of accumulation.
High temperatures in the afternoon will reach up to 40 degrees. There will be a chance to see the full Snow Moon Saturday night before clouds move back in by Sunday morning.
Lows will be in the 20s all over WAVE Country before dawn Sunday. Sunday will be a mostly cloudy affair with light rain showers arriving during the evening. Highs will be in the lower 50s.
