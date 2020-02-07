Fort Knox in the hunt to land a new Army command

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The U.S. Army is looking for a home for its newly formed three-star command. It would bring hundreds of people and hundreds of paychecks to the region if Fort Knox is picked.
“And what it really means to the community is that increase in people means an increase in economic influence in the community,” said Jim Iacocca, a retired Brigadier General and president of Knox Regional Development Alliance.
“Knox has the capability, the capacity, the space to house a new headquarters without significant military construction costs.”
Iacocca said the new three-star command would be under the leadership of a three-star general, indicating a greater level of responsibility than the current two-star commands housed at Fort Knox. The command, Iacocca said, would be tasked with providing planning, direction and guidance to operations in Europe.
On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said the three-star command would be a good fit at Fort Knox.
“There's a lot of white collar, well-paying jobs,” McConnell said, “and anytime we think we can get a handle on some unit that's moving from somewhere else, we go after it.”
McConnell said two other finalists under consideration are Fort Drum in New York and Fort Benning in Georgia.
Fort Knox is currently home to the Army’s Human Resourced Command and Recruiting Command.
