Friday’s snowy weather leads to several accidents in Greater Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday morning’s snowy, wet weather not only delayed or closed school for countless districts, but it caused problems for many drivers during the morning commute as well. It was a prime example of why auto collision repair shops like Senn’s are seeing results of crashes pour in.
“As many accidents as we’ve had in the area, the tow companies are pretty busy,” said Tony Green, the manager of the Senn’s Repair Collison Center on Poplar Level Road.
Just before 7 a.m. Friday, a semi truck jack-knifed on Interstate 65 northbound between the Gene Snyder and Outer Loop. The tractor trailer struck a car and then a concrete wall. Just north of that crash, a three-car accident ended with a Camaro hitting the wall. Luckily, there were no serious injuries.
In Indiana, police were called to a five car pile-up on Highway 60 at Poindexter in Floyd County. Indiana State Police say it got worse as cars trying to avoid the crash slid into ditches.
“If you’re involved in an accident, have it checked out by a shop and make sure they look up underneath it," Green said.
Green added that those slide-offs and fender-benders may cause more damage than you know, like suspension and alignment issues.
“That’s stuff you may not see," he said. "The car doesn’t look bad and the bumper doesn’t look bad, but there’s hidden damage behind there.”
Green said he expects to see more front- and rear-end damage coming in Saturday and into early next week once insurance companies talk with drivers.
