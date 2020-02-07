Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — A former U.S. Olympic medical chief says he was fired for pressing his superiors to pursue sex-abuse and other athlete-safety issues. Bill Moreau has filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee. He was fired by the organization last May after working there 10 years. He says he made repeated efforts to push his superiors to act more decisively on one case of statutory rape that led the victim to having suicidal thoughts. In another case, Moreau contends officials ignored his claims to take a suicidal athlete's problems more seriously. She soon took her life. The organization says Moreau has misrepresented the causes of his firing.