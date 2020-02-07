Hillview man with special needs heartbroken after 2nd motorized scooter is stolen

HILLVIEW, Ky. (WAVE) - Joey Combs walked out of driveway Saturday evening looking for his scooter, but in a matter of seconds, he realized he’d been a victim of a crime.
“I walked around the other side of my truck, and I see my scooter is gone,” Combs said.
He told WAVE 3 News his maroon Ice Bear scooter was stolen out of his driveway. He said whoever took it cut the vehicle off the cable it was chained to.
“I guess somebody took the other cord with the scooter," he said.
Combs has special needs and uses his scooter to get around town, but since Saturday, he’s been stuck at home.
“I don’t know why people, I don’t know why people want to steal stuff," he said.
It’s also not the first time Combs claims his ride has been stolen. He said his first scooter was stolen in March of 2019. He said the thefts have put a $1,500 dent in his wallet and an even bigger one on his heart
“They took my money and I guess, I guess nobody likes me," he said. "I don’t know. I don’t do nothing to nobody.”
It’s also painful for Combs’ cousin Jerry Swartz.
“Joey himself is just a role model for people, and he’s got so many friends in this area. Law enforcement, the fire department," Swartz said. "Of all people, you know?”
Combs’ law enforcement friends are trying to help. On Sunday, he filed a report with Hillview Police. Since then, detectives have entered the scooter’s VIN number into a database and have been searching for leads.
He said a neighbor told him they saw a green pickup truck pull into the driveway Saturday afternoon before he realized the scooter was stolen.
“To go out and deprive another citizen of property that they worked hard and went out and paid for that’s just not okay," Lt. Charles McWhirter with the Hillview Police Department said. "And that’s what our officers do is go out every day in our community and we look for people who are trying to do that.”
Combs is hoping they can do that for him, too.
“I hope somebody will come out and bring the scooter back," Combs said.
