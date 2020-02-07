JCPS announces new teacher residency program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS has come up with a new plan to increase the number of teachers in low-performing, urban schools, especially teachers of color.
The district has teamed up with UofL for a teacher residency program.
It will offer college graduates who did not major in education the opportunity to obtain a master’s degree and teaching certification in one year.
During that training year, residents will earn $30,000 while working alongside master teachers.
In exchange, they commit to teach in a low-peforming school for five years.
The district is specifically looking to hire new minority teachers.
“I think it helps when students see somebody that looks like them that’s had the same life experiences, that live in the neighborhoods that they live in,” Semple Elementary School teacher Kaarmel Eaves said. “I think kids relate better.”
The program is the first of its kind in Kentucky.
