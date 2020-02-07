JCPS parents deal with the scrambles and joys of two-hour delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The winter weather caused a two-hour delay this morning for JCPS, which left some parents scrambling to adjust schedules.
Meyzeek Middle School and Byck Elementary School, we talked to parents and students about this two hour delay. Some parents woke up to a light fluff and dusting on the ground which is why the general consensus was that they didn't understand why their children weren't walking into school at the normal time.
Whether you're in favor or dread school changes, if you are a JCPS parent you dealt with a two hour delay Friday. To Jessica Moore, who was waiting to drop her daughter off at Meyzeek Middle School, a delay is code for a headache. Her children start school at separate times.
Under the JCPS delayed schedule, the school day for middle and high schools started at 9:20 a.m. and at 10:30 a.m. for elementary schools.
When asked if she thought the inconveniences were worth it, Moore said, “No.. no because there isn't even that much snow. It’s not that bad out here.”
"I didn't mind I'm always in favor of relaxing a little longer,” said Lamonique Mason, a Byck Elementary parent. “I was asleep they were asleep."
Mason was all smiles dropping her daughter off at Byck Elementary. Last year, the packed on canceled school days forced her to cancel family trips.
"School cancellations should be chosen wisely because they are a huge inconvenience at the end of the year,” Mason said.
Mason said a delay could have been held off too. She couldn’t wait to get her daughter through the school doors.
We talked to students too. We weren’t surprised by Ballard High School student Mikia Crawford’s response when asked for her thoughts on the delay.
"I wish there was no school today instead of a two hour delay,” said Crawford.
After digging deeper we learned the true reason.
"I was behind on tests,” said Crawford. “I'm supposed to be doing a test today!!"
The delay will not impact the JCPS calendar. It does count as a full day and will not require a makeup day.
