Local painter hand-delivers portrait to ‘inspirational’ hip-hop star DaBaby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jaylin Stewart has known death since high school.
“[I’ve been through] a lot of grief," Stewart said. "A lot of trauma. A lot of my family and friends were being murdered.”
That’s why every stroke of her brush means more. The 24-year-old West Louisville artist and art teacher has made her name painting portraits of gun violence victims in an attempt to keep their memories alive.
“I honor people," Stewart said. "That’s what I do. I’ve dedicated my art to the healing of the world.”
Her labor of love draws its inspiration from music. Her favorite artist is hip-hop star DaBaby.
“The day that his song went number one, his father passed away," Stewart said. "He talked about how his father is such a big influence in his life and how he basically had to smile in front of the world while he was hurting and while he was grieving.”
It’s a feeling Stewart knows all too well.
Wednesday night, with DaBaby scheduled to perform in Louisville, Stewart put her colors to canvass, painting a portrait of his album cover that shows DaBaby’s father holding him at a young age.
After she finished, she drove to Bourbon Hall to hand-deliver her work. She waited outside the venue, with her artwork in her hand, for more than three hours. Around 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning, the doors swung open and DaBaby’s agent ushered her into the building.
“It was just like, ‘Ah,’" Stewart screamed. “When the door opened, [his agent] was like, ‘Come on.’”
Stewart was escorted to where DaBaby was sitting, and she finally got her moment with him. She gave him the portrait and the two exchanged multiple hugs and pictures. DaBaby shared the moment on his Instagram page, for his nearly 10 million followers to view.
“As an artist, I appreciated that because I don’t have any intentions with my artwork but to share it and to help people and to spread love," Stewart said. "The fact that he felt that, it made me feel like I was on top of the world.”
Thursday afternoon, Stewart made it back to her studio. She was back to work with Wednesday night’s memory forever in her mind, serving as inspiration to keep painting.
“Just know that I will never stop doing what I’m doing, because it makes me feel alive," Stewart said.
