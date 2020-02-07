Louisville mayor gives State of the City address

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer gave his State of the City address Thursday.
He focused on the city's economic growth and achievements, as well as the challenges the city faces.
Fischer also touched on what the city needs to do to realize its full potential.
“That's really the goal, to create a city where our kids and their kids will want to start careers, businesses, and families of their own,” Fischer said. “And I have to say one thing that's been incredibly exciting is seeing so many young people taking ownership of their own collective future, their organizing, standing up and speaking out."
This was the mayor’s 10th State of the City address.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.